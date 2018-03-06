Hooper joins Plexus Worldwide as chief information officer

Plexus Worldwide recently announced the addition of Gareth Hooper as chief information officer for the direct-selling health and wellness company.
Mr. Hooper will be responsible for leveraging new technology to drive organizational growth, improve front-end and back-end website performance, develop scalable solutions for customer and Ambassador needs, and orchestrate business strategies through data-driven decisions, according to a press release.
“Gareth Hooper is an accomplished, results-oriented IT management executive with more than 20-years of achievement and we are thrilled to have him on our team,” Plexus Worldwide CEO Tarl Robinson said in a prepared statement.
“He is a champion of innovation who brings a wealth of experience developing technology solutions, building high performance teams and driving growth. Hooper will be instrumental in creating and delivering mission critical IT projects to handle Plexus explosive growth and international expansion.“
With more than 20-years of experience in global information technology operations, strategy and execution, Mr. Hooper recently reduced payment processing fees and fraud by $10 million annually, implementing advanced fraud prevention solutions as the chief information officer for WorldVentures Holdings, the release noted.
“I am excited to join the Plexus leadership team during this exciting time of growth,” Mr. Hooper said in a prepared statement.
“I saw early on as a child growing up in a small town outside London how direct selling can help families like mine make ends meet through hard work and a positive attitude. I am eager to contribute my technical expertise as we develop new products and grow the organization.”
Previously, he was the chief information officer at Advocare International where he increased account signups and lead conversions by 30 percent, redesigning company websites, implementing a mobile strategy and replacing the information technology infrastructure.
He also served as the IT director for Wellness International Network where he introduced new database technologies and established IT operations for distribution centers during international expansion. Mr. Hooper even held many leadership roles at Blockbuster, the release added.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.