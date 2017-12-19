In the classroom: Marcy Cameron oversees SUSD health care program

Name: Marcy Cameron
School: Saguaro High School
Why you chose to work in the district: I started as a parent volunteer and I found I was spending a lot of time at my son’s school, so it was only logical to get paid for doing what I love—working with kids.
What I like most about what I do: Working with students at the beginning of their careers! I also enjoy hearing where this class leads them (nursing school, medical school, etc.)
Where did you come from: I am a proud Coronado graduate. Coronado Dons go marching on…..
If I had picked a different occupation, it might have been: I am a nurse first and ALWAYS. I have never regretted that decision. Nursing provides many different job opportunities. I have experienced oncology, critical care, behavioral health, leadership, school health, community health and prevention education. Nursing education was a natural path for me to take!
What I’m looking forward to the most this school year: I look forward to watching my students in Clinical rotations putting into practice everything they have learned this year. I love seeing them feel like they make a difference in someone’s life!
My vision for the school: I would like to see Saguaro to continue to be the cohesive community school that it is! Go Cats!
Favorite community cause & why: Too many to name. I vary in community service activities from year to year.
My interests and hobbies: I love my family, travel and hiking!
The best and/or worst time in my life: I have too many “best times” to pick just one and I learn from my worst times.
The trait(s) I admire in others: Compassion, inquisitiveness, work ethic and flexibility.
People who inspired me (and how): My parents for teaching me to appreciate and experience life!
My guiding philosophy: Learn something new every day.
My advice to today’s youth: Set goals and find a way to accomplish them.
One thing I want students to know about me: I genuinely care about them.
One thing I want parents to know about me: I genuinely care about their child’s future, too, and I will continue to encourage and challenge them to meet their career and educational goals.
