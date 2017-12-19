In the classroom: Marcy Cameron oversees SUSD health care program

Marcy Cameron (submitted photo)

Name: Marcy Cameron

School: Saguaro High School

Why you chose to work in the district: I started as a parent volunteer and I found I was spending a lot of time at my son’s school, so it was only logical to get paid for doing what I love—working with kids.

What I like most about what I do: Working with students at the beginning of their careers! I also enjoy hearing where this class leads them (nursing school, medical school, etc.)

Where did you come from: I am a proud Coronado graduate. Coronado Dons go marching on…..

If I had picked a different occupation, it might have been: I am a nurse first and ALWAYS. I have never regretted that decision. Nursing provides many different job opportunities. I have experienced oncology, critical care, behavioral health, leadership, school health, community health and prevention education. Nursing education was a natural path for me to take!

What I’m looking forward to the most this school year: I look forward to watching my students in Clinical rotations putting into practice everything they have learned this year. I love seeing them feel like they make a difference in someone’s life!

My vision for the school: I would like to see Saguaro to continue to be the cohesive community school that it is! Go Cats!

Favorite community cause & why: Too many to name. I vary in community service activities from year to year.

My interests and hobbies: I love my family, travel and hiking!

The best and/or worst time in my life: I have too many “best times” to pick just one and I learn from my worst times.

The trait(s) I admire in others: Compassion, inquisitiveness, work ethic and flexibility.

People who inspired me (and how): My parents for teaching me to appreciate and experience life!

My guiding philosophy: Learn something new every day.

My advice to today’s youth: Set goals and find a way to accomplish them.

One thing I want students to know about me: I genuinely care about them.

One thing I want parents to know about me: I genuinely care about their child’s future, too, and I will continue to encourage and challenge them to meet their career and educational goals.

