The Arizona American Indian Tourism Association has announced a partnership with the city of Scottsdale in coordination of the new AAITA Arizona Indian Festival beginning 10 a.m. Feb. 10-11.
Located in the Scottsdale Civic Center Plaza, held in conjunction with Scottsdale’s Western Week and Parada del Sol events, the AIF will provide a new platform to tribal tourism and awareness of Arizona’s indigenous communities by creating an inclusive intertribal event celebrating culture, traditional arts, crafts and foods, as well as innovations and trends in cultural tourism experiences in Arizona.
“We invite all communities to come out and experience Arizona indigenous cultures for themselves. Our goal is to engage the public in a deeper and more meaningful experience of the Southwest through a cultural lens,” AAITA Board President Blessing McAnlis-Vasquez said in a prepared statement.
“Since 1994, the AAITA has connected more than 500,000 visitors, leaders, and business professionals through tourism events. This event will be the latest platform we are committed to which continues to foster tribal and non-tribal partnerships that benefit our membership and creates on-going awareness of tribal economic impact in Arizona.”
For more information visit arizonaindiantourism.org.
