Inaugural Gus Angeli leadership award bestowed upon Cactus Shadows student

May 23rd, 2018 Comments:

Angeli family with Remington Bottoroff, with the Gus Angeli Empowering Leadership Award plaque. (submitted photo)

Remington Bottoroff, Cactus Shadows High School class of 2019, has been named the first recipient of the Gus Angeli Empowering Leadership Award.

Mr. Angeli was a beloved math teacher at Cactus Shadows High School when he lost his fight with cancer earlier this school year.

On May 17, Gus’s family — Trace Angeli, Martha Angeli, Chansley, Margot Angeli, Cadi Angeli, and Polly and Hank Angeli — came to the Veterans Heritage Project classroom at CSHS to hand out the award.

Mr. Angeli was a champion of the underdog and the recipient of this award would have to exhibit a quiet work ethic.

“It would be impossible to think of Gus Angeli without picturing leadership. The Gus Angeli Empowering Leadership Award is such a fitting way to honor Gus’ memory,” Superintendent Dr. Debbi Burdick said in a prepared statement. “Congratulations to Remington for having the honor of the first student recipient of this very special award.”

A student will be recognized each year in Gus’ name.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: , , ,

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie