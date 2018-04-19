Inaugural Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival adds world’s largest water slide

The inaugural Michelob Ultra Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival presented by Talking Stick Resort has a growing list of attractions including a five-story Skyscraper dual-lane water slide for kids and adults to enjoy June 16 at WestWorld of Scottsdale.
Organizers have added the world’s tallest inflatable water slide attraction as a cool down from one of the festivals key elements, Scottsdale Beat the Heat: The Hottest Race on Earth, a 5k and 10.22-kilometer race happening during the middle of the day at the event, according to a press release.
Scottsdale’s Beat The Heat race began from a Scottsdale Tourism brainstorming session on how to attract more visitors to the city during summer months. The release detailed how race organizers focused on marketing ways people could enjoy the community’s hotels, resorts and night life despite the heat.
As a result, some 1,300 runners braved hot temperatures in 2013 to participate, the release said.
This year, organizers expect increased attendance with the water slide added and other attractions such as fire performances throughout the day by Burden Blossom, also known as the human Fire Breathing Dragon, with six unique shows; Ashley Macias, a local artist entertaining with live interactive pieces made from charcoal, noted the release.
The popular summer event will have something for everyone to enjoy, the release said, describing featured events such as an arm wrestling contest, the World’s Greatest Arm Wrestler, Travis Bagent, the Arizona Ales & Cocktails Festival’s top mixologists, M Culinary and the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild.
In addition to the Scottsdale Beat the Heat, there will also be The El Hefe Jalapeno Eating Contest presented by Udder Delights and a fast pitch baseball contest for adults and kids with trophies awarded to the winners with the most “heat,” the release said.
Admission to the event is $5 in advance and $10 at the door, with free admission for kids 12 and under.
Tickets can be purchased at http://scottsdalefahrenheitfestival.com/..
