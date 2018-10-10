Independent journalists honored at annual Arizona Newspaper Association awards

Five Independent Newsmedia journalists were counted amongst fellow media professionals honored at the annual awards hosted and curated by the Arizona Newspaper Association.

The work of news writers, editors and photographers from around Arizona were highlighted at the Arizona Newspapers Association’s 79th Annual Meeting & Fall Convention hosted Oct. 6 at Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino, 5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd. in Chandler.

The Independent Newsmedia journalists honored include news writers, columnists and a photographer from the company’s newspapers across the Valley, including Surprise Today, Peoria Today, Glendale Today and the Apache Junction and Queen Creek Independent newspapers.

Charlene Bisson, Arizona Publisher for Independent Newsmedia, a national chain of community news outlets, praised their achievement and her company’s ongoing work in service to local journalism.

“I am proud of what our journalists accomplish every day in their communities and glad to see them receive this recognition,” Ms. Bisson said. “We strive to serve the people in towns and cities around the Valley with hyper-local coverage of important stories that affect their lives. It is humbling and inspiring to be honored by our media peers for their effort.”

Independent Newsmedia staff honored were:

Matt Roy, Surprise Today: 3rd Place, Best Sustained Coverage or Series, Non-Dailies Greater than 10,000 for his series on homelessness.

Philip Haldiman, Peoria Today: 3rd Place, Best Feature Story, Non-Dailies 3,500 to 10,000, for his article “Castle Hot Springs bubbling back four decades after closure”

Mark Carlisle, Glendale Today, 1st Place, Best Sports Story, Non-Dailies Greater than 10,000, for his article “Glendale family takes baseball back to its roots”

Richard Smith, Glendale Today, 1st Place, Best Sports Column, Non-Dailies Greater than 10,000, for his article “Fetkenhier’s unceremonious departure from Cactus remains baffling”

Photographer Arianna Grainey was chosen 3rd Place for Photographer of the Year recognition and received the following awards for her photographs published in the Apache Junction and Queen Creek Independent newspapers:

1st Place for “Images from the Roots and Boots”

2nd Place for “Restoration of carousel”

2nd Place for “Mounted Shooter”

2nd Place for “History Happens Here”

3rd Place for “Female Wrestlers”

3rd Place for “Back to School in QCUSD”

Independent Newsmedia Inc. publishes 10 newspapers in the Valley, including one daily, five weekly and three monthly newspapers, as well as a monthly magazine and with five digital daily websites. The community-focused news agency reaches an estimated 400,000 readers monthly in Arizona.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.