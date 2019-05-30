‘Inspire Excellence Awards’ highlights Cave Creek all-stars

Cave Creek Unified School District held their annual “Inspire Excellence Awards” on Thursday, May 16 at Cactus Shadows Fine Arts Center.

The CCUSD Inspire Excellence Awards are the highest honor given to employees, community members and volunteers of CCUSD who have made outstanding contributions to the students in the district, according to a press release.

Honorees are selected through a nomination process by supervisors and peers for this prestigious award. The award is to recognize those who have dedicated themselves to improving the quality of education in the district and in the state.

“We are excited to honor all of the recipients of our Inspire Excellence Awards for 2019. We are a better district because of their service,” Director of Human Resources and Recognition Committee member, Janiene Marlow said in a prepared statement.

The ceremony included recognition of the 2019 CCUSD retirees, those with 30 years of service, administration, Rookie of the Year, certified and classified employees, substitutes and community members/volunteers.

