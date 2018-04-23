Installation, testing of mobile app for Old Town Scottsdale parking spaces underway

Visitors to certain areas of Old Town Scottsdale will be able to find on-street parking spaces using Parker by Streetline, a mobile app for iPhone and Android smartphones following installation and testing in April.
During installation, local businesses and visitors in the area can expect:
- Installation from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. through Thursday, April 26. Installation will resume Monday, April 29, and conclude Tuesday, April 30. Scheduling is designed to minimize traffic and parking disruption in the area.
- The city will post signs in the area notifying drivers of any parking restrictions 24 hours before start time. Streetline’s crews will mark stalls for each day’s work at the beginning of the shift at 7 p.m.
- A detailed installation plan map with anticipated install dates per block can be viewed at ScottsdaleAZ.gov and by searching “Parking Management Installation.”
The Streetline system will also allow merchants to publish available parking near their location on their websites, encouraging more customers to visit their stores, according to a press release. The city of Scottsdale will receive detailed analytics to learn more about parking behavior and needs in the area.
The pilot program includes 834 sensors to be installed in on-street parking spaces in the northeast quadrant of Old Town Scottsdale, Scottsdale Road east to 75th Street between Indian School Road and Camelback Road, the release noted.
Streetline’s parking solutions have been implemented in other cities including Los Angeles, Ocala, Sarasota, Norwalk and San Mateo.
Realtime parking guidance can reduce the time it takes to find parking by up to one-third, the release said of the new app that aims to make Old Town Scottsdale more accessible and increase merchants’ business.
Faster parking can also reduce carbon emissions, congestion and increase pedestrian and cyclist safety, the release added.
The system works by detecting when spaces are occupied, sending the information to Streetline’s space estimation engine, which publishes data to provide the location and availability of on-street spaces in real time.
For more information, visit ChooseScottsdale.com.
