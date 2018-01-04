Irgens sells Perimeter Center building for $10.3M

Irgens – Phoenix announces the $10,350,000 sale of its Perimeter Center building at 17200 N. Perimeter Drive.
According to a press release, Wan Hai Lines Ltd., an Asian shipping company, purchased the property to serve as its Arizona regional offices. The Class A office building contains approximately 43,109 square feet of space.
Irgens purchased the Scottsdale building in 2015 and undertook a major renovation to the common areas and the site improvements, the release said. The re-positioning led to leasing activity that increased occupancy from 45-to-100 percent in six months.
Irgens reconfigured the site, gaining efficiency and allowing the company to retain a 2.4 acres of the original 6.54-acre site for development of a 50,000-square-foot office building in 2018, the release added.
“Wan Hai Lines operates two offices in the United States, one of which is here in Metro Phoenix,” Jason Meszaros, Irgens senior vice president and regional managing director, said in a prepared statement. “This building provides an appealing opportunity for the company to own its facility and have Class A office space in the prestigious Perimeter Center community. We are excited to have Wan Hai Lines adjacent to our future building.”
