‘Jam 4 Autism’ fundraiser planned to benefit local school

Beyond Autism, a non-profit school for students diagnosed with autism, has announced a fundraiser filled with music, an auction and games from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 24 at Casablanca Rooftop Lounge, 7134 E. Stetson Drive, in Old Town Scottsdale.
All proceeds from the event will enable Beyond Autism to grow its comprehensive program to serve more Valley families, according to a press release. The event will feature classic rock cover tunes performed by Mike Masse and Jeff Hall; a silent action, raffle and games.
“We look forward to the evening not only because of the much-needed funds it will generate,” Beyond Autism Executive Director Michelle Puopolo said in a prepared statement, adding, “but also the celebration of this wonderful group of kids as well as everyone who supports their continued development into adulthood. Come enjoy some fantastic music and great people while enjoying a wonderful spring afternoon!”
A $100 donation includes appetizers, drinks and the opportunity to show support for the team, students and families of Beyond Autism, the release noted. Donations also are welcome.
Beyond Autism, Inc. is a non-profit school located 6508 E. Cactus Road in Scottsdale, Arizona. In its fourth year, the program supports students by teaching functional academic, social, self-help, communication and play skills in a year-round program.
Individual and appropriate curriculum include community outings and field trips; supportive therapies such as riding, music and yoga; small class size with a 2-to-1, student-to-teacher ratio; and highly trained and compassionate team members, the release detailed.
Visit www.beyond-autism.com for more information or to register. Registration for the event is also available at the door.
