Jan. 15: Future Classic Car Show returns to Scottsdale

The third annual Future Classic Car Show returns to Scottsdale on Monday, Jan. 15, to kick off the start of Arizona Collector Car Week.
Presented by ClassicCars.com and Gateway Classic Cars, the auto show will feature vehicles from model years 1975 through 2018 in Domestic, Import and European categories, according to a press release.
The show will be on the rooftop of the Scottsdale Quarter shopping district, and this year the show has added more space with the addition of the fifth floor of the structure, the press release stated.
More than 150 “future classics” are expected to be on display, with vendors, a DJ and food available for purchase.
“Every year this show surpasses our wildest expectations,” Roger Falcione, CEO of ClassicCars.com, said in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled that more and more people are signing up to display their future classics as well as the number of attendees interested in seeing these great cars. The Future Classic Car Show is the best way to kick-off Arizona Collector Car Week.”
In a twist that has proven popular for attendees and onlookers alike, the show employs Concours-level judges — normally tasked with examining rare and significant cars of the past — to learn about and award the best vehicles in each category.
Awards will be handed out at 7:30 p.m. for Best of Show and to the best vehicles in the 1975-1994 (Import, Domestic, Euro), 1995-2005 (Import, Domestic, Euro) and Instant Classic 2006-2018 (Import, Domestic, Euro) categories. By popular demand, a new award will be introduced this year – Best Modification.
“The Future Classic Car Show has quickly become a ‘must-attend’ event, and an integral part of Arizona Collector Car Week,” Gateway Classic Cars President and CEO Sal Akbani said in a prepared statement. “This unique program provides us with an incredible opportunity to reach a broad range of collectors and enthusiasts alike. We’re honored to present this with our great partners at ClassicCars.com.”
Free to attend for the general public, the Future Classic Car Show will take place from 5-8 p.m. at the Scottsdale Quarter rooftop parking deck and the fifth floor on Monday, Jan. 15.
Potential show participants may register their “future classics” for display at futureclassiccarshow.com.
