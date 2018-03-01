Journalist, activist Dan Savage to speak at SMoCA April 5

Journalist and activist Dan Savage will speak at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art for a moderated conversation at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 5.
This moderated discussion will take place in the Virginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. Out@SMoCA is presented in partnership with the city of Scottsdale Office of Diversity, Scottsdale Human Relations Committee and media partner Echo Magazine.
Mr. Savage, an author, social and political activist, who’s a syndicated sex advice columnist, is the editorial director of Seattle’s weekly alternative newspaper, The Stranger, according to a press release.
His appearance is part of Out@SMoCA, the museum’s ongoing, original series championing diversity in Scottsdale and Arizona. Public conversations are facilitated by nationally recognized personalities who demonstrate the positive role that individuals play in society, according to the release.
Mr. Savage is known for his “take-no-prisoners attitude” in his political and social commentary, along with his approach to sex, love and relationships.
“I tell people to communicate,” he says in a prepared statement. “Put your needs out there, and if they reject you, then you know you’re not compatible.”
His sex advice column, “Savage Love,” is syndicated in newspapers and websites in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia. He’s been a guest on CNN, MSNBC and The Colbert Report, as well NPR’s Fresh Air with Terry Gross, HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher and ABC’s 20/20. He regularly speaks on college campuses across the country and Canada, the release noted.
In 2010, Mr. Savage and his husband, Terry Miller, founded the It Gets Better Project to provide hope, encouragement and support to LGBTQ youth, the release stated. What began as a social media campaign from a YouTube video evolved into a multi-media platform reaching millions of youths every year, offering media programming, a network of international affiliates and access to community-based service providers.
The author of many books, his latest book published in 2013, “American Savage: Insights, Slights, and Fights on Faith, Sex, Love, and Politics,” he shares his thoughts on topics such as marriage, parenting and the gay agenda, the Catholic Church and sex education.
Signed copies of his books will be raffled to benefit ONE Community, a member-based coalition of socially responsible businesses, organizations and individuals supporting and promoting diversity, inclusion and equality for all Arizonans, the release said.
This is the sixth event in the series designed to encourage laughter and dialogue, the release said, noting past speakers including punk legend and anti-bullying activist Henry Rollins and U.S. Women’s Soccer star Megan Rapinoe.
Tickets: $35 / (M $30). Call: 480-874-4666 or go to: www.SMoCA.org or SMoCA@ScottsdaleArts.org.
