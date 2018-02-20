Junk in the Trunk vintage market returns to Scottsdale

More than 170 vintage, antique and handmade vendors, creatively curated by Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market, are returning to WestWorld of Scottsdale on April 27, 28, and 29.
After successful markets in Scottsdale, San Diego and L.A. in 2017, Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market continues to be the most well-attended and popular event of its kind in the Southwest, according to a press release.
Known for its careful selection of quality exhibitors selling unique treasures and inspiring design, the market will once again be a popular attraction for Scottsdale-area vintage and home décor enthusiasts.
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market will be held April 27-29, at WestWorld, 16601 N. Pima Road, in Scottsdale. Ticket prices range from $8 to $65.
“We just love seeing people excited about finding that special item or inspired by the creative displays,” Coley Arnold, Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market co-founder and owner said in a prepared statement.
“We’ve had so much fun providing that opportunity to shoppers across the Southwest and can’t wait to return to Scottsdale in April with our amazing vendors.”
All things chippy, rusty, vintage and handmade will be on display, the press release stated. Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market will also feature live music, food, drinks, photo-ops and infinite amounts of design inspiration.
“Our vendors will be coming from all over the country with one-of-a-kind items you aren’t going to find anywhere else,” Lindsey Holt, co-founder, and owner of Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market said in a prepared statement. “Whether you’re coming for the first time or have been many times, there will be an array of specialty pieces and price points so there is something for everyone.”
Since 2011, Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market has welcomed well over 150,000 shoppers through its doors across Arizona and California. What started as a small backyard market and creative outlet for founders Ms. Holt and Ms. Arnold has supported more than 600 small businesses over the last five years, the press release stated.
Reaching the local community has always been at the heart of the event. The market has long partnered with local Young Life chapters to send high school and junior high students to camp, as well as other non-profits to bring forth the greater good.
For this market, a portion of all ticket sales will go toward the Mission One Sewing Project in Kijabe Town Kenya, the press release stated.
