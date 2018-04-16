Kactus Jock receives Old Town Scottsdale trademark in licensing agreement

The city of Scottsdale and an Old Town merchant have agreed to a trademark licensing agreement to obtain rights to a website domain.
On April 10 Scottsdale City Council approved on consent an agreement with Allen R. Pile doing business as Kactus Jock to acquire a three-year license for the rights to use the Old Town Scottsdale trademark.
In return for the rights, Mr. Pile grants the city of Scottsdale ownership of the domain URL oldtownscottsdaleaz.com in perpetuity.
Earlier this year the city announced its new brand and logo for Scottsdale’s downtown area to be advertised and known as Old Town Scottsdale.
The communications and tourism and events departments have been involved in a brand awareness campaign. For the purposes of the campaign, it is important the URL used in the campaign coincide with the brand name, a city staff report states.
Additionally, the city departments have been desirous of licensing the rights to use the trademark Old Town Scottsdale for retail items such as t-shirts and coffee mugs, the report states.
“The Tourism & Events Department ad agency researched domain names and ownership and we learned that one of our local merchants, Kactus Jock, owned the URL oldtownscottsdaleaz.com,” the staff report written by Tourism and Events Director Karen Churchard states.
“Staff approached the owner Allen R. Pile and discussed options for the sale of the URL to the city. The concept of exchanging the rights of the trademark Old Town Scottsdale for a three-year period in exchange for the URL was discussed and was determined the best option.”
