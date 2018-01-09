Kessler: pain syndrome wont stop me — help us tame this fire!

Help us tame the fire — the fire that burns daily in my life. Before the fire, I lived the life of an average teenager focusing on school, dance, and friends.
Then, one night in dance class I heard a snap in my big toe. Being devoted to my dance though, I continued to work out. The next day I saw my podiatrist and learned I had just fractured my big toe.
The pain, however, felt beyond that minor injury. But I continued to move through life, first with a boot, then adding a scooter before being placed in a cast and crutches, then hobbling behind a walker and finally walking with a cane. Although I was told my toe was healed, I felt as though a fire had just ignited.
After seeing a plethora of general practitioners, I found a specialist at Phoenix Children’s Hospital who diagnosed me with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. I finally had a name for the fire that had robbed me of the ability to be a normal teenager. I couldn’t go to school. I was homebound for instruction by teachers that came to my house. I couldn’t dance. I couldn’t relate to my friends’ lives.
I became hospitalized for two weeks, and fire continued to consume my life by affecting my mental health. I fell into a deep depression. But then, finally there came a positive result from the fire. I received a successful treatment that was able to put me into a period of remission.
For the first time in a while, I thought the fire might be controlled and maintained.
While in remission, I found independence by being a nanny, getting my driver’s license, and planning to attend college. Then it was all over. One day while nannying, I stepped on a cactus thorn and the fire returned.
I instantly felt the heat radiating from my left foot through to my left knee. Since that day, despite consulting different doctors and exploring treatment options, I have been unable to tame the fire. And, the symptoms of CRPS have caused new worries. I haven’t been able to walk on my foot now for eight months and I have developed osteoporosis.
There is a possibility that I will lose more function in my foot which may lead to amputation. CRPS is a disease affecting the Sympathetic Nervous System, and it usually starts with a minor injury. After the initial injury heals, the CRPS patient’s brain continues to send pain signals which cause worse symptoms than the original injury. CRPS is a rare condition, affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United States.
It is most common in women, particularly in women in their forties. However, CRPS is an equal opportunity disease: it can affect anyone of any age. To date there is no cure for CRPS and the available treatment options are not always effective.
Let’s tame this fire. I have developed a passion to help people with chronic pain due to my own experiences. While CRPS affects every aspect of my life, I have chosen to channel my energy positively.
I am a freshman at Arizona State University studying psychology and hoping to one day become a health psychologist treating chronic pain patients. I also plan to take classes to learn aspects of non-profit organizations because I want to start my own CRPS foundation.
Today, I am raising money for existing foundations to come closer to finding a cure. Thank you for helping me to tame this fire!
Editor’s note: Ms. Kessler is a Scottsdale resident