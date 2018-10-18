Kierland Pop kicks off Scottsdale holiday season Nov. 16-17

A two-day series of interactive experiences — celebrating food, wine, beer, fashion, live music, art, wellness and more — will kick off the holiday season during the second-annual Kierland Pop experience.

The series of events, which will be both free and ticketed, takes place Nov. 16-17 in Scottsdale. The fully-immersive, two-day festival takes place at Kierland Commons and The Westin Kierland Resort.

“Kierland Pop offers our beloved Kierland community a one-of-a-kind festival richly colored with a variety of interactive art-infused experiences centered around great culinary, wine, music, entertainment, wellness and more, all taking place in a family-friendly environment,” said Bruce Lange, president of Kierland Master Association, in a prepared statement.

“The experience aims to bring the greater community, businesses, organizations and residents together to enjoy the best of local talents in our dynamic Kierland neighborhood.”

From food and wine sampling and musical showcases to interactive art exhibits and fitness demonstrations, the family-friendly festival includes a full schedule of experiential activities designed to appeal to all ages and interests.

As part of the full slate of hands-on activities, The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa and Kierland Commons’ retailers and restaurants will host special promotions throughout the experience, according to a press release.

The weekend kicks off with the Kierland Pop Charity Night 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16, at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, 6902 E. Greenway Pkwy.

With vibrant music, lively art displays and entertainment, paired with culinary and libation sampling from local chefs and area eateries, the evening will play host to a larger-than-life PaintScaping experience, featuring 3-D images and animations digitally mapped to music and projected onto the 11-story resort.

Tickets are available for purchase at kierlandpop.com, and cost $50 each. All proceeds from the evening will benefit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance’s Veterans Art Therapy Program.

Saturday, Nov. 17 features the signature Kierland Pop Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Kierland Commons, 15205 N. Kierland Blvd. Suite 150, a free event featuring an art walk from local professional artists, as well as emerging artisans.

Art lovers of all ages and backgrounds will have the chance to enjoy interactive artist presentations, culinary demonstrations, fashion displays, vintage street market shopping, and live strolling music and arts performances throughout the day.

Additionally, the Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will give shoppers an opportunity to purchase vintage items and share their love for all things chippy, rusty, vintage and handmade. The market continues to partner with local Young Life chapters to send high school and junior high students to camp, as well as other non-profits that bring forth the greater good to their communities, the press release stated.

Also on Saturday, Nov. 17, the inaugural Brew Skies 5K Run/Walk is set for 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Kierland Commons & The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa. The Brew Skies event will begin at Kierland Commons’ Main Street and wrap around The Westin Kierland Golf Club’s greens to the finish line at Kierland Boulevard, adorned as a beer garden hosted by Arizona Food and Beer. The cost to participate is $45, and the proceeds will benefit the Fresh Start Women’s Foundation.

Runners and walkers may register to participate at kierlandpop.com or at either of the Sole Sports Running Zone locations in Scottsdale and Tempe.

Lastly, Kierland Commons will offer an Arts & Crafts Beer Garden from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. hosted by Arizona Food & Beer.

For more information, visit kierlandpop.com.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.