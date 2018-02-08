La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church hosts daddy-daughter dance

Dads are invited to bring their daughters to a Daddy-Daughter Dance to be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9 at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale.
The program includes dancing, ice cream sundaes, a photo booth and a craft. All father figures are welcome.
Parents and youths are invited to hear a free presentation on substance abuse by notMYkid at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church. Two one-hour sessions will run concurrently.
Youths will hear from an adult who will share a personal story of substance abuse, and adults will hear about current trends and how to spot signs of potential problems.
notMYkid, a non-profit organization founded to help families deal with substance abuse, was started in 1999 by Debbie and Steve Moak and is based on the real-life experience of a family dealing with substance abuse. Through the difficult and dark days of addiction, intervention, and recovery, they found that sharing their story was both therapeutic for them and helpful to others in need
Tickets are $15 per couple. For more information call 480-948-1234, or go to LaCasaFamily.com/dance.
