Lawrence Welk Show star Ralna English to perform in Scottsdale

Ralna English, star of the Lawrence Welk Show, will perform at Bodega 13 on two special nights: Nov. 17 and Dec. 8.

She will be performing music from the Great American Songbook, according to a press release.

Ms. English is an accomplished gospel and country singer who built a successful career singing in commercials and night clubs before landing a regular spot on the Lawrence Welk show with then husband, Guy Hovis.

She became an instant success and appeared from 1971–82 on the show.

Bodega 13 is a music dinner club featuring American jazz, Latin jazz, Motown and blues. The musicians include local talent and internationally known performers.

The venue is a small 90 seat dinner club located in north Scottsdale.

“It has the vibe of a New York jazz club,” owner Emily Foppe said.

“Our customers are thrilled to have live entertainment in north Scottsdale and the performances have been amazing.”

The November line-up features a mix of pure jazz, Latin jazz, pop and tribute bands. Local performers include Khani Cole, Alice Tatum, Francine Reed, Sugar Thieves, Dennis Rowland, We3 and Brian Chartrand, the press release stated.

“We are trying to expand our talent to include other genres to appeal to a wider audience but our core is still traditional jazz and blues,” Ms. Foppe said in a prepared statement.

Reservations are required as most of the shows sell out, the press release stated. For reservations call Bodega 13 at 480-284-7600.

Dinner reservations will be available from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a special late-night menu available after 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and will be charged to your bill.

Call 480-284-7600 for reservations or visit www.bodega13.com.

