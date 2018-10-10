LDV Winery opens new tasting room Oct. 15, ribbon cutting next month

LDV Winery owners/wine-makers Curt Dunham and Peggy Fiandaca announce a new tasting room located in Scottsdale’s SouthBridge center.

Located 7134 E. Stetson Drive, Suite 100, the new tasting room opens on Oct. 15, debuting new wines and new events, according to a press release on LDV Winery celebrating the 10th year of successful winemaking.

The new location will hold an official grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 10, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 5 to 6 p.m., with light bites and a celebratory wine toast.

Plus, all bottles of wine are 10 percent off all day for on premises or take away, the release said.

“We are excited to share our new tasting room with our members and other local wine enthusiasts,” says co-owner, Ms. Fiandaca, in a prepared statement. “With our expanded location and extended hours, we can offer wine aficionados even more and better wine tasting experiences and activities.”

LDV Winery will have the capacity to offer more interactive wine events from regular tastings to wine glass painting classes, the release noted.

In addition to debuting LDV’s anniversary wine, DECADE, new menu offerings from local purveyors include three noshing boards featuring local cheeses, nuts, dates, meat, crackers, breads; and shareable snacks that pair with LDV Wines.

