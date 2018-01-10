LIVING SPACES donates 245 beds to Arizona Helping Hands

Three semi-trucks loaded with twin beds were delivered to Arizona Helping Hands thanks to donations by the Living Spaces Buy One Give One program on Jan. 9.

Last October, for every customer who purchased a qualifying REVIVE mattress, the company donated one to Arizona Helping Hands to support their work providing boys and girls in foster care a safe place

to sleep, according to a press release.

This was the second drive supporting Arizona Helping Hands, following up on 162 beds that were donated in August, 2017.LIVING SPACES also sent a team of employees to unload the trucks and move the beds in to the Arizona Helping Hands warehouse.

Arizona Helping Hands President Dan Shufelt stated: “In 2017, we gave 2,908 children in Arizona’s foster care system a bed or crib. These children have faced turbulence and disruption in their short lives, and a bed is the most important item we can provide – a spot of comfort, a safe haven. We are so appreciative of the team from REVIVE by LIVING SPACES who have made a commitment to support our work.”