Local acts of kindness award Hershey a second chance at life

A young kitten weighing less than one pound continues to fight for its life after being rescued by a local UPS driver in Scottsdale.

On May 16 a delivery driver found Hershey abandoned in a parking lot clinging to life. The driver scooped the baby feline up and carried her in to a local business where a cat clinic was called.

“When they arrived at Scottsdale Cat Clinic, the kitten weighed in at 0.65 pounds, her eyes and nose were crusted over and even after cleaning them off her eyes were still swollen,” Scottsdale Cat Clinic employee Tara Donnelly said, noting other medical issues Hershey had at the time.

“After a thorough exam, the plan was to send her home with her new family, give her round-the-clock attention, keep her warm and feed her every two hours.”

The clinic official says Hershey’s new family was undeterred and readily agreed to do everything the doctor recommended to turn the kitten’s life around.

The family returned the next day for additional fluids to rehydrate her, and one week later, Hershey had gained nearly a full pound of weight.

She still had to be fed every few hours and have medicine to help with her infections. The family has been given information on how to introduce healthy play.

“By the second week, Hershey was much more active and engaging with the family,” Ms. Donnelly said.

“Hershey continues to be a fighter. Not only did she receive the best medical care possible here, she had a dedicated loving family who was willing and determined to give her a chance.”

Ms. Donnelly said the clinic continues to see Hershey for her progress exams and are actively working on eliminating a persistent infection.

“Sometimes it takes a village. Hershey’s chance started with an act of kindness and was followed by another,” she said.

“Had it not been for the UPS driver who stopped and picked her up and the woman who wanted to help an innocent kitten, and our doctor who knew just what to do, Hershey wouldn’t be with us today.”

