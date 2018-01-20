Local car stars join Valley’s first motorsports country club

What do you get when a sophisticated and diverse development team is combined with an Indianapolis 500 winner, CART champion, the CEO of the “World’s Greatest Collector Car Show” and several of Arizona’s top automobile collectors?
Private Motorsports Group, the developer of Apex Motor Club, announced the addition of three legends in the automotive industry as a founding member and two new advisors:
- Craig Jackson: CEO of the World Famous Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auctions, avid car collector, Valley resident and Founding Member.
- Arie Luyendyk: Two-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 (1990 and 1997), Scottsdale resident and Apex Advisor.
- Paul Tracy: Cart/Champ Car Series Champion (2003), Valley resident and Apex Advisor.
“Bringing a first-of-its-kind project within such close proximity to the fifth-largest city in America isn’t just about being able to drive prized possessions around our tracks in a country club setting. It’s about the people, too. And what businesses, especially automotive ones, wouldn’t love to have hall of famers and car enthusiasts like these as part of it all,” said Apex President and Co-Founder Jason Plotke.
The $30 million project was unanimously approved earlier this year by the Maricopa City Council and Planning & Zoning Commission. When complete, Apex will include two racing circuits, numerous garage condominiums for car storage, a clubhouse, a multi-purpose building and all of the amenities of an exclusive country club in a setting like few others in the country.
Memberships start at approximately $20,000. The facility is located in Maricopa.
“I am not only an avid collector of cars, but I love the opportunity to take my cars out to the track and really see what they can do. For many years, I’ve been watching its development and I’ve been in contact with the development team. I love Apex’s close proximity to Phoenix and Scottsdale and the team’s vision for Apex. This is something that is definitely needed here in the Valley of the Sun and on a personal level, I plan to be involved with its growth in the coming years,” said Mr. Jackson
“The Valley has been hungry for a facility like this. There are so many car collectors in Arizona and this is exactly what these collectors have been waiting for,” said Mr. Luyendyk. “It’s an opportunity to further cement the Phoenix area as an automotive destination, especially with all of the energy already provided by Barrett-Jackson, Phoenix International Raceway and other automotive draws to the Valley.”
For more information on Apex Motor Club or how to join, visit www.ApexMotorClub.com or call 855-404-7223.
