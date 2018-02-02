Local French immersion school celebrates National Croissant Day

Desert Sun Academy, a French immersion school in Cave Creek Unified School District, celebrated National Croissant Day, Jan. 30, by encouraging its Kinder through 6th grade students to try the buttery, flaky croissants during lunch.
“All of these new experiences will help build global competence in students – a workplace skill that will come in handy,” said Principal Aaron Bagwell in a prepared statement.
Students were encouraged to move out of their comfort zone, since many never tasted the crescent-shaped rolls that were originally brought to Paris by an Austrian military officer in 1939, according to a press release.
The release noted this as the first public school of its kind that teaches students French and Spanish with the French immersion choice being 50 percent of the school day starting in kindergarten.
