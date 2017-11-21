Local quintet performs live musical accompaniment with ‘Phantom of the Opera’

ASU Kerr Cultural Center will feature chamber music ensemble Driftwood Quintet at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 for a special late afternoon show.
The quintet will perform an innovative live soundtrack to the 1925 silent film “Phantom of the Opera.” This “Phantom of the Opera” live accompaniment will be presented with full projection of the film, according to a press release.
Based out of Phoenix, Driftwood Quintet is a chamber ensemble that is dedicated to crossing genres and bending boundaries in classical music, according to a press release.
ASU Kerr Cultural Center encourages young audiences to explore chamber music and film by attending this performance. Student tickets are $10 with student ID for this and all shows in ASU Kerr’s Featured Artists season.
Tickets are $32 premium, $27 reserved, $22 general admission, $10 students. Tickets available at asukerr.com, 480-5960-2660 and in person at ASU Kerr Box Office, 6110 N. Scottsdale Road.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.