Local workshop teaches Southwest culture through plants

Jan 29th, 2018

The Desert Awareness Committee is partnering with Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center to present an informative ethnobotany workshop 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 11.

Ethnobotany is the study of a region’s plants and their practical uses through the traditional knowledge of a local culture and people, according to a press release.

Learn about the Southwest through its plants. (file photo)

During this four-hour workshop, participants will learn about the ethnobotany practiced by early people of the Sonoran region and about the wildlife living among the desert flora.

The workshop will explore the medicinal and edible plants that grow locally. This hands-on program features plant uses from a pharmacological perspective and traditional uses for healing, wellness and food.

Participants will harvest several plants and prepare edibles, a poultice, a tincture and two ointments to take home, the press release stated, and will tour the wildlife sanctuary and learn the many ways in which desert plants and wildlife interact with each other to survive.

Materials and lunch will be provided. The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center is at 27026 N. 156th Street.

To register for the workshop or for additional information, call 480-471-3621 or visit www.southwestwildlife.org.

