Long-time private investigator sentenced for practice of making pretextual calls

On Sept. 9, Keven Lawrence Cody McCleve, 61, of Scottsdale was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich to three years’ probation and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

McCleve was also ordered to give up all professional licenses and not acquire any professional license while on probation.

McCleve worked as a licensed private investigator for over 30 years, according to a press release.

During this time period, he developed a practice of making phone calls to banks and other financial institutions and lying about his identity, the press release stated.

He made pretextual calls in an attempt to obtain personal banking information about individuals he was investigating.

McCleve often provided a bank with an individual’s social security number, date of birth, and other personally identifiable information in an effort to convince the bank McCleve was that particular individual.

In response, banks then frequently provided personal information about the individual’s bank accounts, including account balances, and recent withdrawals and deposits, the press release stated.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution was handled by Andy Stone, assistant U.S. attorney, District of Arizona, Phoenix.

