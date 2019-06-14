Loop 101 ramps at Scottsdale, Hayden roads to close

A pair of Loop 101 ramps at Scottsdale and Hayden roads in north Scottsdale close for approximately 60 days starting the night of Monday, June 17 for an ongoing freeway widening project.

The westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Hayden Road and westbound off-ramp at Scottsdale Road are scheduled to close at 9 p.m. and remain closed until mid-August.

These closures are related to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s $185 million project to add lanes and make other improvements along the freeway, according to a press release.

Drivers who normally use the westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Hayden Road can use alternate routes, including on-ramps at Pima Road or Scottsdale Road. Motorists who normally exit at Scottsdale Road can exit westbound Loop 101 at Hayden Road or 64th Street.

The eastbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Scottsdale Road and eastbound off-ramp at Hayden Road are scheduled to close for approximately 60 days starting at 9 p.m. Monday, June 24.

The Loop 101 Improvement Project is adding new right lanes in areas along 13 miles of the freeway between Interstate 17 in north Phoenix and Pima Road/Princess Drive in north Scottsdale. The project started in February and is scheduled for completion in early 2021.

