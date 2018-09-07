Lululemon partners with The J to offer free Scottsdale yoga

The Valley of the Sun JCC is partnering with lululemon once again in the Scottsdale Quarter to provide free yoga on Sunday mornings during the month of October.

Classes take place 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the courtyard behind True Foods and all levels are welcome. Participants should dress for the weather and bring a yoga mat and water.

“The J is excited to partner with lululemon at the Quarter to offer these free classes to the community,” said Kim Subrin, COO, in a prepared statement.

“Yoga is beneficial in so many ways, we want people to experience the tie between mind and body with a flowing practice, while enjoying our fantastic fall weather.”

Regular yoga practice improves balance, strength and flexibility and relieves stress.

The J is a welcoming, inclusive community center open to all. For more information, visit vosjcc.org.

