MainSpring Capital Group announces Scottsdale Pima Center at full capacity

MainSpring Capital Group, developer of the 232-acre master planned Pima Center, fully leased the latest of its flex industrial buildings at the business park.
The first building, at 9160 E. Del Camino Drive, was entirely leased prior to its completion, according to a press release. The second building at 9175 E. Pima Center Parkway will be completed in the next 30 days.
The two-building project is the first industrial project built in the north Scottsdale submarket in nearly 10 years, the release said.
Both buildings, started in late 2016, contain approximately 75,000-square-feet of flex industrial space.
“We experienced rapid and enthusiastic interest in these properties,” says Curtis Brown, principal with MainSpring Capital Group, in a prepared statement.
“The tenants interested in Building B had immediate needs for occupancy, so we focused our efforts on completing that structure first. We have finished that building and our first two tenants have moved in. The second building is almost done, and we currently have proposals out that would take up all that space, too.”
iMemories – a Lifetouch Company that enhances and transforms a customer’s home movies and old photos into a digital format for permanent storage and cloud-based access – leased and occupied 34,167 square feet in late September.
Mountain West Distributors leased and occupied 9,810 square feet in the building in late October, the release noted. Based in Salt Lake City, the company is the largest regional distributor of home, car and security consumer electronics in the Intermountain West.
A third, undisclosed tenant signed for the remaining two suites and will occupy the rest of the building within the next 30 days, the release said.
