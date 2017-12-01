Major General Plan amendment pursuits hit Scottsdale City Hall Dec. 4

Scottsdale City Council is hosting an adoption hearing for three major General Plan amendments regarding land use.
The adoption hearing is slated for 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 at City Hall, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd. It is at this event the public can review and provide comments for the three proposed 2017 Major General Plan Amendment, according to a press release.
- The first amendment would apply to Siena Estates, 5814 N. Cattletrack Road as well as 5805 N. Sundown Drive. The request is for changing a 3.8 acre from rural neighborhoods to suburban neighborhood, a release states.
- The second case centers around a 19.7-acre lot at 7676 E. Pinnacle Peak. This would happen at the corner Pinnacle and would change the lot from office to suburban neighborhood.
- The last change looks to affect Bell Group Self Storage on the southeast corner of Shea Boulevard and 116th Street. This would affect 2.8 of the 4.6-acre lot to change the use from residential neighborhoods to commercial.
These projects meet the criteria of Major General Plan Amendments meanwhile state law requires city councils to host at least one adoption hearing before the council can proceed.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.