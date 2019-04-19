Man, 53, dies while in Scottsdale Police custody

The Civic Center Jail is located in the heart of downtown Scottsdale. (File photo)

Scottsdale Police Department detectives are investigating the circumstances around the morning death of a 53-year-old man.



According to a press release, Matthew Chase died during the morning of Thursday, April 17, while in custody at the Scottsdale City Jail. He was taken into custody by Scottsdale Police Department patrol o fficers at approximately 3 p.m. for an outstanding arrest warrant.



According to police officials, the arrest was made without incident and he was transported to the jail. Once there he was booked and placed in a cell where he remained under the observation of jail staff throughout the night.



Early in the morning, jail staff observed that Mr. Chase appeared to be bleeding from the nose but was standing, alert and denied needing medical attention, according to police. Despite Mr. Chase’s denial, jail staff requested medical assistance. Prior to Scottsdale Fire Department’s arrival, he lost consciousness and fell to the floor.



Arriving Scottsdale Fire personnel initiated life saving efforts and transported him to an area hospital, but died despite the life saving efforts of jail, fire and hospital personnel. Mr. Chase was pronounced dead at 7:28 a.m.



Police say that Mr. Chase was not combative, and there was never any physical interaction or struggle with police personnel during his arrest and detention. His death at this point, according to police, appears to be the result of a medical event.

Final determination of cause of death will be made by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner, police officials say.

