Man arrested for fatal car accident in south Scottsdale

A man has been arrested on felony charges following a Thursday, Feb. 15, fatal car accident in south Scottsdale.
Fredrick K. MacArthur, 33, was arrested by Scottsdale Police Department officers on Saturday, Feb. 17, on felony charges of Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault upon his release from a local hospital.
MacArthur’s arrest stems from his involvement in Thursday’s fatal traffic collision at 8200 E. McKellips Road, according to police officials.
Just after 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, Scottsdale police officers responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision at 8200 E. McKellips Road. Through an investigation it was learned that MacArthur had been traveling eastbound at the 8200 block of McKellips when he drifted into the westbound lanes hitting another vehicle head-on.
The second vehicle was occupied by 27-year-old driver Michael Edwards, and his 34-year-old passenger Jessica Bailey. Tragically, Bailey died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision, and Edwards was seriously injured, according to a police report.
It is believed that MacArthur was impaired at the time of the collision and as a result was arrested and held in custody on the above listed charges, police say. The exact cause of the impairment and level is still under evaluation.
