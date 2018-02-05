Man turns himself in for deadly altercation in Scottsdale

Hezron Parks, 21, turned himself in to Scottsdale police after shooting and killing an off-duty Tempe Fire Department captain around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 4.
The victim, 34-year-old Kyle Brayer, was shot in the head by Parks in downtown Scottsdale, according to Scottsdale police officials.
At 2:30 a.m., Brayer was riding on the back of a golf cart with several other subjects heading southbound on Civic Center Plaza approaching Stetson Drive, when a male subject driving a red Scion coupe began driving closely behind. The vehicle was bumping the rear end of the transportation cart, police said.
Brayer exited the cart and approached the driver of the Scion when he was shot in the head, according to police officials.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene eastbound on Stetson Drive, and then headed southbound on 75th Street, striking numerous other vehicles in the process.
Parks turned himself into the Scottsdale police at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, after seeing news reports and vehicle descriptions publicized.
He was questioned by detectives as part of the ongoing investigation and was taken into custody at 6 p.m., police said.
Parks is being held in custody on the charge of Second Degree Murder.
