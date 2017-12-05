Maricopa Ambulance awarded city of Scottsdale contract

Scottsdale City Council Monday, Dec. 4 unanimously selected Maricopa Ambulance as its ambulance service partner following a competitive bid process.
Pending final negotiations, the three-year contract will begin in February 2018 with the option for two additional three-year renewals, Maricopa Ambulance officials say.
“The city of Scottsdale conducted a thorough, competitive bid process that enabled the selection of the best possible service for the community,” said Maricopa Ambulance CEO Bryan Gibson in a prepared statement.
“We are proud to be trusted as Scottsdale’s emergency ambulance service provider. We look forward to partnering with the City of Scottsdale, the Scottsdale Fire Department, the Phoenix Regional Fire Department Dispatch Center and other partners in the medical community and law enforcement to develop a comprehensive, effective EMS system that will protect and promote the health and safety of this community.”
Historically, the Rural/Metro ambulance service was the dominant provider in Scottsdale and in other parts of the Valley of the Sun, but in recent years the third-party emergency services provider has changed ownership a few times with American Medical taking the reins in 2015.
American Medical is the corporate owner of PMT Ambulance, Life Line Ambulance and Rural/Metro, city records show.
As part of the ambulance service agreement, Maricopa Ambulance will dedicate 14 new American-made Ford ambulances to the Scottsdale EMS system, as well as a quick response vehicle for Scottsdale system supervisors equipped with advanced life support equipment. Maricopa ambulances is staffed with EMTs, who will work closely with the Scottsdale Fire Department paramedic first responders to provide advanced life support equipment and supplies and provide ride-along services to firefighter paramedics.
Maricopa Ambulance began operations in Maricopa County in October 2016 after receiving its “Certificate of Necessity” from the Arizona Department of Health.
For any third-party ambulatory service to be able to operate on Arizona streets, the Arizona Department of Health Services must issue a “Certificate of Necessity.”
The Certificate of Necessity outlines the geographic service area, level of service, hours of operation, response times, effective date, expiration date and any limiting or special provisions for emergency medical services to be provided by the third-party ambulance effort, according to the Department of Health Services.
According to the Arizona Ground Ambulance Service Rate Schedule adopted in October 2015, the Certificate of Necessity for District 71, which was held by American Response and covers the city of Scottsdale, charges a rate of $898 per advanced life support ambulance transport and $800 per basic life support ambulance transport.
The city of Scottsdale responds to thousands of calls for medical emergency transport annually, records show.
Maricopa Ambulance is recognized as a Premier EMS Agency by the Arizona Department of Health Services and is a member of the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association, the Arizona Health Care Association and the Arizona Ambulance Association.
