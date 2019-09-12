Maricopa County Board of Supervisors seeks next county attorney

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is now accepting applications for county attorney.

Following the resignation of Bill Montgomery, the Board of Supervisors have set forth a process for filling the vacancy .

State law assigns the Board of Supervisors responsibility for appointing a new county attorney in the case of a vacancy. The process for making that appointment is not defined by state law, but was agreed upon by the governing board through a unanimous vote.

The process is as follows:

Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.

The Board will appoint a seven-person citizen committee to screen applicants.

The citizen committee will review resumes, letters of recommendation, and questionnaires between Sept. 18 and Oct. 1. They may choose to interview some candidates.

The committee will submit a list of recommendations to the Board on Oct. 1.

The Board will choose a new county attorney in the following days or weeks. This choice will be solely at the Board’s discretion and may or may not be one of the recommended candidates.

The applicant must be a Maricopa County resident over the age of 18; a licensed attorney; and, like Mr. Montgomery, a registered Republican .

Applicants should send the completed questionnaire, a letter of interest, a resume, and any letters of recommendation to the Office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 301 W. Jefferson, 10th Floor, Phoenix, AZ 85003 or email it to ClerkBoard@maricopa.gov.

All documents filed with the Clerk’s Office will become public records. Applicants are subject to a background check.

