Maricopa County ends criminal conviction questions from job applications

Starting Jan. 1, 2018, questions about an applicant’s criminal past will not be allowed on the initial job application.
Unless required by specific departments, Maricopa County will eliminate criminal conviction questions from job applications, according to a press release. Required background checks will still catch those with a criminal past prior to hire, officials there say.
Maricopa County will become a “second chance employer” by removing from most job applications the question related to prior criminal convictions, the release noted.
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved the policy unanimously to lower recidivism rates and provide an increased opportunity to people who served time, the release said.
“I applaud Governor Ducey for his leadership in eliminating this question from state employment applications. Implementing the same practice at the county makes sense because we want to help those with a criminal past integrate back into society so there is less chance they will re-offend,” said Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Denny Barney, in a prepared statement.
“People who get jobs are less likely to go back to jail. That is good for individuals and taxpayers. The county will still run criminal background checks prior to a person’s hire, so this is not a case of turning a blind eye. It’s a way to make sure everyone who wants to work for Maricopa County gets a fair shot.”
Maricopa County requires job applicants to answer a question about past criminal convictions during the initial application process.
Then, before the person is hired, they are subject to an official reference and criminal background check. The new policy dispenses with asking about criminal convictions prematurely; but, keeps the background investigation requirement after the person qualifies for the job.
“What we’re doing is freeing up managers to consider the most qualified candidate for the job from the very start,” said Maricopa County Human Resources Director Jan Plank.
“If the person we want to hire has a criminal history, it will turn up in the background check. Then the hiring manager can weigh all factors and make the appropriate decision in conjunction with Human Resources.”
Some county departments, mainly those dealing with law enforcement, have more stringent rules and/or must comply with federal or state statutes related to the criminal history of employees.
These departments will continue to include criminal background questions on employment applications, the release said.
