Mark Hiegel resigns from CEO post at Scottsdale Chamber

The Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that its president and CEO, Mark Hiegel, is stepping down from his position effective Feb. 15.
Mr. Hiegel has led the organization for nearly two and a half years, a period during which the Chamber has experienced strong growth in terms of both membership and community influence and advocacy, according to a press release.
“It has been my privilege to lead the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce, and I am extraordinarily proud of the tremendous successes we achieved in just the last few years,” Mr. Hiegel said in a prepared statement.
Mr. Hiegel pointed to support from local leaders, the Chamber’s staff, directors and the Scottsdale business community.
“I’ll miss everyone, but will continue to serve the great city of Scottsdale we all call home,” he said in the statement.
Mr. Hiegel brought extensive marketing and communications experience to his role with the Chamber. Prior to joining the organization, he was director of marketing and business development for the law firm Greenberg Traurig.
Earlier, he served in executive roles with Make-A-Wish America; R&R Partners; Lavidge Hiegel Communications; and PepsiCo.
“We thank Mark for his service to our organization and the Scottsdale business community, and wish him well in his future endeavors,” Steve Helm, chairman of the board for the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce said in a prepared statement.
Mr. Hiegel cites a personal change as his reasoning for stepping down.
“As a lot of you know my Dad passed away three moths ago in October. This hit me hard and made me reflect upon both my personal and professional life,” Mr. Hiegel stated in a Jan. 31 email to the Independent.
“Professionally, the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce is a seven day a week, 24 hour a day job. In the last two and a half years we have accomplished all the major objectives I set for the chamber as noted in the attached press release. I’ve committed to the chamber to assist in a smooth transition over the next couple of weeks. After that I will begin looking for the next ‘perfect’ six day a week, 12 hour a day job!”
Don Henninger, a member of the Chamber Board of Directors, Scottsdale resident and prominent member of the local business community will serve as the Chamber’s interim President and CEO while the organization carries out an executive search. Mr. Henninger is also a board member for Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA.
“The Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce is our city’s longest-serving and most influential voice on behalf of the business community,” said Mr. Helm in a prepared statement.
“Likewise, Don Henninger is a known and respected figure across Scottsdale and the East Valley. We are confident he will ensure the Chamber continues to prosper and represent our members well during this period of transition.”
Mr. Henninger has more than three decades of experience in business and media management, including past roles as managing editor with The Arizona Republic and publisher/CEO of the Phoenix Business Journal.
He currently is founder and executive director of SCOTT (Scottsdale Coalition of Today & Tomorrow), a civic advocacy organization he will continue to spearhead during this period of interim leadership at the Chamber, the press release stated.
Mr. Henninger also has been a deeply committed member of the community via the time he has committed to dozens of area boards and organizations over the years. In addition to his work with the Chamber, he’s a member of BUSS (Businesses United for Scottsdale Schools); the Taliesin Board of Stewards; and the President’s Advisory Council at Scottsdale Community College.
He is participating in the current class of Scottsdale Leadership.
Editor’s note: The Independent has a policy to declare any potential conflicts of interest to its readers. Mr. Henninger is a member of the board of directors of Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA, the company which owns the Scottsdale Independent.
