HomeSmart International founder Matt Widdows was again recently named amongst the most influential leaders in real estate.
He advanced four placements since last year to No. 21 on the Swanepoel Power 200 list. Mr. Widdows has been named to the list for several consecutive years, according to a press release.
This year, more than 3,000 leaders were reviewed and researched, resulting in a total of 274 listed across the 10 SP200 categories. He is one of the highest-ranking leaders listed from Arizona for the second year in a row.
“There continues to be recognition and affinity for HomeSmart’s high-performing brokerage model,” said Mr. Widdows in a prepared statement. “Our staff works tirelessly to bring that model to the forefront of industry discussion so that more agents can keep more of the money they earn, while giving brokers a clear path to profitability. My inclusion on this list shows that those efforts continue to pay off.”
Mr. Widdows was also ranked No. 5 on the SP200 Power Brokers list, a subset of the main SP200 that acknowledges executives who predominantly oversee company-owned brokerage firms.
“Our first priority is our agents,” stated Mr. Widdows.
“Our brokerage business system and company-built technology platform has allowed our flagship brokerage to process more than 30,000 transactions last year with just 30 employees. Those same technologies and processes have helped our franchises to run more efficiently than the rest of the industry, while providing valuable services to their agents.”
The SP200 annually ranks the top executives in the residential real estate industry and publishes eight categories: Corporate Executives, Power Brokers, Technology Executives, MLS Leaders, Women Leaders, Emerging Leaders, Trendsetters, Social Influencers and the overall SP200.
