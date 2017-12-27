Mayor Lane’s annual State of the City address to be Jan. 31

Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane’s annual State of the City address will be Wednesday, Jan. 31, at the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch, 7700 E. McCormick Parkway.
Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m., the luncheon begins at noon and the mayor’s remarks will start at 12:30 p.m.
General admission to hear the mayor’s remarks is free to the public.
Those who wish to join the mayor and other community leaders for the reception and lunch can purchase individual tickets for $50. Sponsorships are available as well, according to a press release.
“I would like to personally invite all Scottsdale citizens to attend my annual State of the City address and get an update on what we have accomplished, the challenges we have overcome over the last year, and the many exciting things on our horizon” Mayor Lane said in a prepared statement.
Proceeds will go to “Operation Fix It,” a program that teams volunteers and businesses to assist homeowners or tenants who are physically or financially unable to maintain their properties.
In 2017, Operation Fix It put hundreds of volunteers to work on over 400 projects. Last year’s State of the City luncheon raised about $21,000 for the program, which relies entirely on donations from the local business community and other organizations, the press release stated.
The annual State of the City Address is hosted by the Scottsdale Business Development Forum, a private organization whose goal is to proactively recruit businesses to the region and strengthen the city’s economy.
To RSVP and purchase tickets to the reception and luncheon visit the event’s registration page here: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eetx9laz71e5cfda&oseq=&c=&ch
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.