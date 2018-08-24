MCCCD ranks high among nation’s best employers for women

The Maricopa County Community College District ranks high among “America’s Best Employers for Women.”

Based on a nationwide survey of 300 employers, the institution is No. 19 on Forbes magazine’s first “America’s Best Employers for Women” list.

According to a press release, noting the fourth-highest ranked education institution on the list and the only Arizona-based employer named on the list, women represent 57 percent of the MCCCD workforce; 56 percent of leadership positions (vice president and above) and 57 percent of MCCCD’s Governing Board are women.

MCCCD also organizes the Women’s Leadership Group for the continuous development of an active and supportive work environment for the diverse women of the Maricopa Community Colleges, the release noted.

The Women’s Leadership Group, an affiliate and partner of the Women’s Mentor Program, provides opportunities for women focusing on their professional development goals, enabling them to take advantage of career opportunities. Both initiatives are available to all Maricopa employees, the release stated.

“I consider the community at large my ‘workspace,’” she said. “Mentoring and learning together with others is a lifelong commitment,” MCCCD Chancellor Maria Harper-Marinick, a formal mentor in the Maricopa Community College District’s Women Leadership Group for 15 years, said in a prepared statement.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to identify companies most successful at supporting and growing its female workforce, surveying 40,000 Americans, including 25,000 women, working for organizations with at least 1,000 employees.

The survey focused on topics relevant to anonymous women and their experiences in the workplace, the release added.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.