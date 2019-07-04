McDowell Village honors veteran residents at star-spangled event

In honor of McDowell Village Senior Living’s 53 resident veterans, the Scottsdale community is hosting a star-spangled celebration on Friday, July 5.

In addition to the unveiling of an all-new Honor Wall, festivities will include a color guard presentation, a brief award ceremony for all veterans and reception.

City of Scottsdale Councilwoman Suzanne Klapp, and nominee for state representative in Arizona’s 6th legislative district, Walter Blackman will be in attendance, according to a press release.

(File photo)

“Our veterans deserve our recognition, respect and gratitude,” Michael Brown, executive director of McDowell Village, said in a prepared statement. “There is no better time to extend our sincere thanks to the McDowell Village residents who have served the various branches of the U.S. military.”

“We’re honored to have Councilwoman Klapp and Walter Blackman speaking at this event and assisting with the presentation of certificates to our veterans.”

Included on the Honor Wall that spans 22 feet, there are photos of each resident veteran (from when they served and today), the branch they served and length of service.

All five of the U.S. Military Branches (Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard) are represented, as well as the National Guard and British Royal Navy; and includes servicemen and women from nearly all ranks.

The Honor Wall will remain in McDowell Village as a long-standing tribute to resident veterans for their selfless service and sacrifice.

“The Honor Wall is just one small way we can show our appreciation for our resident veterans’ brave service to our country,” said Mr. Brown. “It is truly our honor to now have the opportunity to serve them at McDowell Village.”

McDowell Village is south Scottsdale’s only resort-style senior living community. Residents enjoy a welcoming, vibrant environment, prime location adjacent to the Granite Reef Senior Center, high-end services and amenities to encourage an engaging, active lifestyle, the press release stated.

McDowell Village is owned and operated by MBK Senior Living, an award-winning leader and innovator in senior housing with a shared mission to nurture a culture of genuine care.

For more information about McDowell Village or to schedule a personal tour, visit MBKseniorliving.com or call 480-970-6400.

