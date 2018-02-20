‘McFate at the Ballpark’ opens for Scottsdale Spring Training season

Scottsdale-based Clayton Companies have partnered with Scottsdale’s McFate Brewing Company to announce “McFate at the Ballpark.”
The new event at The Clayton House, 3719 N. 75th St., will celebrate every Spring Training game at Scottsdale Stadium starting on opening day, Friday, Feb. 23.
The Clayton House is a new multi-purpose event venue that is just steps away from Scottsdale Stadium’s center field gate, according to a press release.
Envisioned as an ideal indoor/outdoor gathering place for pre-game, game time, or post-game get-togethers, each event will feature live music, a craft beer garden and a ballpark barbeque menu.
This will now be the closest venue offering to the stadium entrance and owners Tom and Max Frenkel believe this will be well received and heavily trafficked, the press release stated.
“The Clayton House is one of the newest event venues in Old Town Scottsdale, and is perfectly situated for the excitement and clientele of people enjoying the long-held tradition of Spring Training in Scottsdale,” owner Tom Frenkel, principal of Clayton Companies, said in a prepared statement.
The venue opens 90 minutes before game time, and admission is free.
For more information visit www.ClaytonVenues.com.
