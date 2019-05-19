U-Haul, La-Z-Boy execs chair ‘McNight to Remember’ gala

Sebastien Reyes, vice president of communications for Phoenix-based U-Haul International, and Chris Bates, vice president of marketing and merchandising for La-Z-Boy Arizona, have been named co-chairs for the “A McNight to Remember Gala,” Nov. 2 at the J.W. Marriott Camelback Inn, 5402 E. Lincoln Drive in Scottsdale.

Chris Bates, left, and Sebastien Reyes will serve as co-chairs of this year’s “McNight to Remember” gala. (Submitted photo)

The annual black-tie-optional event is the largest single fundraising event of the year. Last year, the event broke records for both attendance, with more than 700 people on hand, and fundraising, with patrons helping to raise more than $500,000 to support families staying at one of the Valley’s three Ronald McDonald Houses while their children undergo often life-saving medical care.

“Sebastien and Chris bring a unique perspective to this leadership role because you don’t often see two men co-chairing fundraising galas for nonprofit organizations,” said RMHC-CNAZ CEO Nancy Roach. “And, they’ve hit the ground running.”

Susan Casper, a co-host of ABC 15’s Sonoran Living, will emcee the event. Individual and corporate honorees this year will be officially announced at a later date.

Both Mr. Reyes and Mr. Bates are members of the RMHC-CNAZ board of directors. At U-Haul, Mr. Reyes is responsible for external and internal communications, investor and community relations and corporate sustainability for more than 21,000 retail locations serving millions of U-Haul customers.

He also is a city commissioner for Phoenix Sister Cities and a member of the Men’s Arts Council at Phoenix Art Museum. He is a past executive board member of Phoenix Suns Charities 88 and was PR News’ 2018 Community Relations Executive of the Year. He and his family live in North Central Phoenix.

Susan Casper, an anchorwoman for Channel 15, will serve as this year’s emcee for the “McNight to Remember” Gala.

Mr. Bates, who lives with his family in Phoenix, is a respected leader in the furniture industry. La-Z-Boy Arizona consistently fields four of the Top 10 retail locations in North America in the La-Z-Boy Galleries Network. Skilled in retail, sales, marketing, team building, and lean and account management, he holds a bachelor or arts degree in organizational communications, business from Arizona State University.

“A McNight to Remember” begins at 6 p.m. with a silent auction with dinner auction and awards presentations to follow. The event will be followed by the After Party, hosted by the Red Shoe Society, a group of young professionals supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Sponsorships for “A McNight to Remember” begin at $5,000. Tables of 10 are $3,000 and individual tickets are $300 each and include the After Party. After Party-only tickets are $50.

For more information about sponsorships, contact RMHC-CNAZ Development Manager Leslie Religioso at leslie@rmhccnaz.orgor by calling 602-264-2654.

For more information about RMHC-CNAZ, visit www.rmhccnaz.org.