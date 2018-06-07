MCSO investigating burglary at home of Fountain Hills double homicide

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at the home of a recent double homicide in Fountain Hills, officials say.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 6, MCSO dispatched deputies on a call of suspicious activity to a home in the area of 14900 E. Kit Fox Place — the location of a double homicide that took place earlier in the week.

Scottsdale Police Department homicide detectives are investigating the homicides as part of a larger crime spree.

The 9-1-1 Fountain Hills caller stated there were suspicious vehicles either parked in front of or driving away from the home. When deputies arrived the vehicles were gone, according to a police report.

However, they did find several exterior doors opened and no one inside.

Deputies found evidence of a burglary, with several rooms that had clearly been gone through, police stated.

It is unclear what items were taken but property was stolen from the home.

MCSO is working in collaboration with Scottsdale investigators who concluded their investigation of the homicides Monday June 4, at approximately 1:30 p.m. At that time, they left the property locked and completely secured, police stated.

At this time MCSO says they have no suspect information to release. The investigation is continuing.

