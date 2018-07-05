Mead & Hunt ink deal to deliver Scottsdale Airport engineering services

Scottsdale City Council has approved an architectural and engineering services contract with Mead & Hunt to provide design services for nine projects at the Scottsdale Airport.

The Scottsdale Airport is at 15000 N. Airport Drive in north Scottsdale.

Scottsdale City Council approved the architectural services contract — one that is worth $1 million annually — during its June 12 regular meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

The projects under the contract with Mead & Hunt are:

Reconstruction of runway 03/21;

Rehabilitation of taxiway C;

Construction of taxiways B2, B9 & B15;

Construction of security fencing;

Replacement of wind cones;

Reconstruction of city shades/hangar ramps;

Rehabilitation of kilo (K) ramp; and

Rehabilitation of a perimeter road.

According to the June staff report, the typical funding ratio for these grant-funded projects are understood as the Federal Aviation Department takes on 91.06 percent of the cost, the Arizona Department of Transportation will absorb 4.47 percent of the costs and the city of Scottsdale will cover the rest.

“The contract will also provide the city with the ability to have the consultant work on other non-federally funded airport engineering projects as needed,” said Scottsdale Airport Operations Manager Chris Read in his report to city council. “The request for qualifications that was used for this solicitation was developed using a combination of strict FAA requirements and the city’s own procurement, legal and risk management policies.”

The contract award — the evaluation team consisted of two people from the Aviation Department and an airport manager from an undisclosed city — is worth up to $1 million annually.

“If the Aviation Department needs to exceed that amount, the department will bring it to city council for consideration,” Mr. Read said. “The evaluation committee used a rank-based system to determine that Mead & Hunt Inc. was the most-qualified firm.”

