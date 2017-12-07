Medical practice signs 10-year lease at Scottsdale Chauncey Building

Desert Center of Allergy and Chest Diseases recently signed a 10-year lease at the Chauncey Building, 6970 E. Chauncey Lane, in Scottsdale.
The medical practice leased the 22,080-square-foot space to consolidate two offices into the one location to provide patients with more extensive services, according to a press release.
Close to Honor Health Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center and Abrazo Hospital Scottsdale Campus, the building has easy access to the Loop 101 and surrounding retail stores.
“We are experiencing a trend with medical practices consolidating in the market,” said Philip Wurth, executive vice president with Colliers International in Greater Phoenix, in a prepared statement. “Providers are wanting to expand services and find that a single location better enables them to serve patients in this way.”
Mr. Wurth represented the landlord, Talia Jevan Properties, Inc., of Vancouver. Talia Jevan Properties seeks more medical businesses as tenants, the release noted. Alexandra Loye of Avison Young, in Phoenix, represented the comprehensive pulmonary medical practice that also offers allergy, immunology and sleep medicine.
“We proudly welcome Dr. Finberg, his partners and all of their valued patients to the Chauncey Building,” said Harmel S. Rayat, Talia Jevan Properties president, in a prepared statement.
