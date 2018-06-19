Meet the Teacher: Summer school principal Amy Palatucci

Name: Amy Palatucci

School: Coronado High School

As principal of SUSD’s Summer School, what are your responsibilities?: I would say my number one responsibility is to ensure that our students learn and find success in summer school. In order to do that, I need to ensure that teachers and students have everything they need in order to maximize the short time we have together this summer.

What I like most about what I do: I love supporting the students and teachers – walking around campus, joining classes, and just supporting students in any way that they may need support.

Where did you come from: I am originally from Pittsburgh, PA. In Pittsburgh, I served as a behavior specialist. I moved to Arizona in 2011 and served at Chaparral High School as a Special Education teacher and Department Chair. Last year, I moved over to Arcadia High School to serve as the Assistant Principal of Student Services. In the fall, I will transfer to Coronado High School to become the Assistant Principal of Educational Services. I have served as an administrator of SUSD Summer School in some capacity for the past three years.

If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: Honestly, I’ve always wanted to go to space. I think a career as an astronaut would be fascinating.

What I’m looking forward to most for during Summer School 2018: Working with students and helping them find success in the few short weeks we have together.

My vision for Summer School 2018: For all students to grow and learn during their time with us in Summer School.

People who inspired me (and how): My parents have always worked hard and supported me. I have also been lucky to have wonderful teachers and mentors in every stage of my life. I am grateful for everyone who has helped me grow and those who continue to help me grow.

One thing I want parents to know about me: We are all part of the same team working to make your student successful. Please reach out if I can help in anyway apalatucci@susd.org . All grades will be visible in ParentVUE and information will be posted to the website https://www.susd.org/index.php/programs/susd-summer-school. We are also offering free math tutoring everyday at Coronado High School in the library from 1-3 p.m. for students who are enrolled in Summer School Math Courses.

My advice to today’s youth: Use your time wisely and focus on the things that matter. Your four years in high school are a stepping-stone to your life beyond school. This is your time to prepare for the future. Learn as much as you can, take care of yourself both mentally and physically, save money, seek help when you need it, and work to maximize your potential. I would also remind our youth that they are important, and they matter. With hard work, they will succeed.

Editor’s Note: To nominate for a Meet the Teacher column email scottsdalenews@newszap.com.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.