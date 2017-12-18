Meet Your Neighbor: Airport Advisory Commissioner Kevin Maxwell

Name: Kevin Maxwell
Where I live: South Scottsdale, Village Grove Neighborhood.
When & why I moved here: Lived here in the 90’s moved back in 2014. Specifically, to serve on Scottsdale City Boards and Commissions.
What I like most about living here: The character of the city, the people and the pride that every resident has.
Activities I enjoy: Golf and flying my drone (Responsibly of course).
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Scottsdale Leadership Board of Directors. Outreach and Recruitment chair. I am on the Airport Advisory Commission. Scottsdale Coalition of Today and Tomorrow. Scottsdale Home Tours.
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Tie between The New Foundation and Family Promise. Both of these organizations are doing great work for citizens that have been marginalized in our city. Their work goes unnoticed and unheralded but they are really impacting a lot of lives in the city.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Scottsdale Leadership is a great start and a way to get to know the city quickly. Take part in the city’s Police or Fire Academies. Serve on a board. There are so many organizations that are in need of good leaders to make their organizations grow. Seek them out. Get involved.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? I really hope our city government looks at the idea of having 3 at large city council seats and 3 seats from different areas of Scottsdale. On the current council, no one lives south of Shea Blvd. No resident from South Scottsdale has been on city council in probably 20 years. South Scottsdale is thriving with area with new residents relocating daily. The economic develop folks do a great job of getting new businesses downtown. Those business employ a younger demographic. They need to be represented and currently they are not.
My family: Wife Bronwyn is a special education teacher in Scottsdale for nearly 20 years. Two rescue dogs Keegan and Charlie and they are spoiled rotten.
What I do: I call myself a Technology Shepherd. I guide businesses to become more efficient though innovation.
People who are an inspiration to me: So many leaders in our community, too many to try and name. A few that come to mind are: Scottsdale resident and public speaker Joel Weldon, Melinda Gulick, Virginia Korte, Linda Milhaven and my coach Sheila Whittington.
My advice to today’s youth: Focus on your education and get your degree. Some of today’s youth may think that college is a waste of resources. It is true that you can be successful without a degree. But as the employment sector becomes more and more competitive you are going to need every tool available to you in order to compete. Once you get it no one can take it away from you. You will use it in the future even if you think it is extraneous now.
To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.
