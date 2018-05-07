Meet Your Neighbor: Bauder desires better public transportation

Name: Alice Bauder
Where I live: Near 136th Street and Shea
When & why I moved here: I moved to the Valley of the Sun in 2002 when my company in California merged with an Arizona company, and I was transferred.
What I like most about living here: Year-round access to the great outdoors.
Activities I enjoy: Hiking, singing, reading, volunteering.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: I sing with the Valley Chamber Chorale, and I have been active in my neighborhood HOA, in addition to my volunteer activities.
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? I have been a steward in the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy for 11 years. I believe strongly that we need to preserve and protect open land for the benefit of all and those generations to come. I also volunteer with Honor Health Scottsdale Shea because I think it’s important to give back to an important health resource in our community.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Follow an interest or passion to find an organization or activity that allows you to indulge that interest or passion in a way that benefits both you and the community.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Much better public transportation.
My family: My Arizona family consists of me, my husband and our golden retriever Sami. We also have children and grandchildren in California, Minnesota and New York.
People who are an inspiration to me: All those who actively support what they believe is right and just, rather than merely talking about it.
My advice to today’s youth: Take advantage of every opportunity to get involved in your school and community.
To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.
