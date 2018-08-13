Meet Your Neighbor: Beckert is the third generation of her family to lead Camelot Homes

Name: Cammie Beckert

Where I live: DC Ranch, Silverleaf

When & why I moved here: My family’s company, Camelot Homes, was one of the first builders in DC Ranch. I was in college at the time. I remember when our first models were complete – I was sold on everything about DC Ranch! The homes, the amenities, the location and the social events – it all seemed like a dream! In my late 20s, I bought my first condo at the Courtyards near Market Street. I have moved a couple times within DC Ranch since – always moving closer to the McDowell Mountains.

What I like most about living here: Seeing the sun 360 days of the year! I moved to the Midwest my first year of college – it gave me a HUGE appreciation for Scottsdale. I learned why everyone moves here. 🙂

Activities we enjoy: We have two boys ages 8 and 11. We love riding, running, and hiking through the McDowell Mountains! We love going to AJ’s in DC Ranch – maybe a little too much, but I love the sense of community!

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: I belong to Young Presidents Organization (YPO) and am on the board of the Children’s Museum of Phoenix.

My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? There are so many wonderful charities and volunteer activities! If your kids are in school – volunteer there! One of my kids’ faces lights up when I come, the other hides behind his friends. Either way – it’s a win/win! Your kids feel loved and the school gets much needed help. You can’t go wrong investing time in children!

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Join an organization that speaks to you! Whether it’s church, a gym, a country club – or a volunteer organization invest time in finding something you like and believe in. Being connected to an organization will allow you to meet new people and make you feel at home!

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? I don’t have any complaints. I love Scottsdale and am grateful to live here. We’re a family that likes to bike. My 11-year-old rode 36 miles yesterday. Drivers are more distracted now than ever – so anything to make roads safer for bikers would be great!

My family: Husband – Paul, Two Sons – Colton (11) and Braden (8)

What I do: Managing Director at Camelot Homes – currently focusing on our remodel division

People who are an inspiration to me: Teachers – school teachers, coaches, mentors, etc. People who see the best in others and help push them to be the best they can be.

My advice to today’s youth: I worry about how electronics will impact the next generation, so I would say enjoy face-to-face experiences with friends – bond with them in real time! Human connectivity is key to happiness.

